When the holidays hurt; Corpus Christi father shares heartbreaking story

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — “Ouch.”

In a moment that still echoes in his mind, that was the final word Rob Silva heard from his 11-year-old daughter, Amethyst.

The family was gathered outside the Allure Apartment Complex on Everhart Road on New Year’s Eve 2023, counting down to midnight, until celebratory gunfire in the area ended their night in unimaginable loss.

What should have been a joyful moment of celebration turned into a nightmare that Silva says he will carry for the rest of his life.

Amethyst was struck by a bullet fired from a 9-millimeter pistol, Silva said. She died on the way to the hospital.

“Seeing your daughter get shot in front of you is something that no one ever wants to go through,” Silva told Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott. “It’s something I have to live with for the rest of my life.”

Two years later, Silva said the grief has not faded.

"It arrives without warning, in grocery store aisles, in the middle of a song, or during the quiet moments when memories of Amethyst come rushing back.

“Grief doesn’t discriminate,” Silva said. “It will pop up at any moment. At H-E-B, at Walmart, in the store, in a song. And you just break down, it's just something that comes with grief, you know, and like I said, it doesn't discriminate."

Silva reflected on Amethyst's kindness and willingness to always give to those without. She loved the Netflix series, Stranger Things, the color purple, and going to McDonalds.

"‘I'll never hear her say again, 'Daddy, take me to the park. Daddy, push me on the swings,'" Silva added.

While every day is a struggle, Silva said the holiday season brings a painful reminder of what’s missing and what will never be the same.

Yet in the midst of unimaginable loss, Silva finds strength in his children, especially his 18-year-old son, Jude, who has encouraged him to see the rainbow on a cloudy day.

“My son’s been there for me through all of this,” Silva said. “He’s always encouraging me, always advising me. My kids are what keep me going.”

The support from the Corpus Christi community has also carried Silva through the darkest days. Letters from children, condolences from strangers, and shared memories of Amethyst fill his home, including a collection of her belongings he carefully preserves.

“Everything that she touched, everything that she owned, is right here,” Silva said. “The city has supported my daughter so much, and I’m thankful for every single person who has reached out.”

As another Christmas and another New Year approaches, Silva is sharing his story in hopes of preventing another family from experiencing the same tragedy.

“Please stay inside on New Year’s,” Silva urged. “It’s not worth losing your child. Those bullets have to land somewhere.”

Silva is calling on the City of Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Police Department to take a stronger, more visible role in urging the community to put the guns down, think before they act, and choose safety, especially during the holidays.

For those who own guns, Silva’s message is simple, urgent, and born from heartbreak: “Put the guns down. No shooting. Please.”

While Silva’s family continues to navigate life without Amethyst, he knows they are not alone.

Many families across the Coastal Bend are carrying grief this holiday season, a reality that Crystal Kitchen, Founder and Owner of Healing In Motion Counseling, sees often in her practice.

Kitchen said the holidays can intensify emotions for people who are grieving, especially when they feel pressure to appear joyful while privately struggling with loss.

“This time of the year can be really difficult for those who have lost a loved one,” Kitchen said. “I encourage people who are grieving to embrace the grieving stages. When we do that, it gives our mind time to process and heal.”

She explains that grief does not follow a straight line. The five stages: denial, bargaining, anger, depression, and acceptance. These emotions can fluctuate and evolve over time, and each person’s experience is unique.

“Your love for the one you lost was unique,” Kitchen said. “So the experience of losing them is unique, too.”

Rather than avoiding painful memories, Kitchen encourages families to acknowledge them and even incorporate them into the holiday season.

“Think about the traditions you shared together,” Kitchen added. “Walk in faith with those traditions. And give yourself grace if you can’t do things the same way you used to.”

She also suggests creating new traditions, such as cooking a loved one’s favorite meal, lighting a candle, or finding small ways to memorialize them.

Stay connected is just as important.

“Community is important,” Kitchen mentioned. “Don’t isolate yourself. Listen to what you can tolerate, but don’t face this alone.”

For those who feel emotionally numb or disconnected, Kitchen emphasizes that grief looks different for everyone, and that support is available when the weight becomes too heavy to carry alone.

“Healing takes time,” Kitchen said. “And there are therapists locally and through telehealth who are ready to help people through this process. They are not alone.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with grief this holiday season, local counseling services, community groups, and crisis resources are available.

You are not alone.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!