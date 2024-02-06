What's happening in Kingsville this week

Posted at 6:34 PM, Feb 05, 2024

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Events happening in Kingsville week of Feb. 5-9:

The Kingsville Walking Club starts Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 pm at the BBQ Building at Dick Kleberg Park. The group will meet every Tuesday to walk one mile together with the goal of promoting healthy living in the city.



On Friday, Feb. 9 kids can head to Kleberg Park for a day of free fun. There will be Valentine arts and crafts, mini-golf and fishing activities for children. If needed, buses will be able to pick kids up from school and take them to the event. To join, parents must register their kid by Wednesday by calling Kingsville Parks and Recreation at 361-221-8705.

