Whataburger celebrates 75th anniversary with 75-cent burgers on August 8

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger is marking its 75th anniversary with a special deal for customers: a classic #1 Whataburger for just $0.75 on National Whataburger Day, August 8.

The offer will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time for Whataburger Rewards members through the company's app or website. Customers are limited to one discounted burger per rewards account, with customizations available for an additional charge.

The fast-food chain is also releasing a second collection of limited-edition commemorative cups starting August 5. The 32-ounce cups will feature three designs: a 75th table tent-inspired design, a silver-striped anniversary cup, and a classic A-frame tribute cup, released weekly through August 19.

"Whataburger's story has always been one about people - the fans who've made us part of their everyday moments, the Family Members who serve every meal with care and pride, and the communities that have welcomed us like family for 75 years," said Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud.

The company will host a special celebration in its hometown of Corpus Christi, where the first Whataburger was served 75 years ago. Fans are invited to Whataburger Field on August 8 for an "Orange Out" night as the Corpus Christi Hooks play as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits against the Tulsa Drillers at 7:05 p.m.

The game will feature special guests throwing the first pitch and giveaways including Whataguy masks for the first 1,500 fans and Whataguy capes for the first 5,000 attendees. The celebration concludes with orange fireworks and free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit coupons for all guests.

Since the beginning of the year, Whataburger has celebrated its anniversary by bringing back fan-favorite menu items and introducing new offerings like the Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher beverage. The company has also been sharing customer memories through its "75 Stories for 75 Years" campaign.

