What you need to know as students in the Coastal Bend prepare for school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many students in the Coastal Bend are packing their backpacks to get ready for the 2023-2024 school year, but students enrolled in the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District have already started their school year as of Monday; the first Coastal Bend school district to start the school year.

According to T-M's website, there are no major changes this year for students on the primary campuses.

Students on the intermediate campuses are required to have a clear backpack when walking through the school’s doors, while the secondary campuses have increased security measures.

London Independent School District is next in line to start school on Wednesday, July 19th.

The school district reported that they have updated their security and safety protocols this school year.

According to their website, the first thing you will see is the fencing around the district, which was funded by the Texas Education Agency.

In addition, the school district reports that the high school and elementary school main gates will remain open throughout the day, and there is no longer access to the campus via portable classrooms or through playgrounds.

On the other hand, students who attend Corpus Christi Independent School District and Flour Bluff schools still have time to complete their back-to-school shopping. The student's first day of school is Wednesday, August 9th.

This year, CCISD is requiring students to have a clear backpack.According to the CCISD website, starting in the 2023-2024 school year, students in Pre-K-12th grade will be required to use clear backpacks. Other bags will no longer be allowed.

KRIS 6 News spoke with CCISD earlier this year, and they said that this will allow them to keep students safer.

Here is a full list of schools and their start dates:

Tuloso-Midway ISD Mon., Jul 17



London ISD Wed., July 19



Driscoll ISD Wed., July 26



Kingsville ISD Mon., July 31



Annapolis Christian Academy Wed., Aug 2



Incarnate Word Academy Mon., Aug 7



CCISD Wed., Aug 9



Flour Bluff ISD Wed., Aug 9



Calallen ISD Thu., Aug 10



Gregory-Portland Thu., Aug 10



Refugio ISD Mon., Aug 14



Rockport-Fulton ISD Mon., Aug 14



St. John Paul II Mon., Aug 14



Beeville ISD Tue., Aug 15



Port Aransas ISD Tue., Aug 15



Robstown ISD Wed., August 16



Sinton ISD Wed., Aug 16



West Oso ISD Mon., Aug 28





Davon Taylor, KRIS 6 News Reporter contributed to this article.

