What to know about SNAP eligibility and benefits in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As food prices continue to strain household budgets, many Texas families are turning to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help cover grocery costs. Understanding the program's requirements and benefits can help eligible families access this crucial food assistance.

Who Qualifies for SNAP in Texas

SNAP eligibility in Texas is determined by three main factors: household income, household size, and work requirements. The program is administered by Texas Health and Human Services, which sets specific guidelines for the state.

Income Requirements

Texas uses monthly household income limits that scale with family size. Currently, a single-person household can earn up to $2,152 per month and still qualify for SNAP benefits. For each additional household member, the income limit increases by $757.

It's important to note that Texas defines a SNAP household as people who live together and buy and prepare food together. This means roommates who purchase and prepare meals separately may apply individually, while married couples and families with children are typically counted as one household unit.

Work Requirements

Most SNAP recipients ages 16 to 59 must meet employment-related requirements, including working, actively seeking employment, or participating in approved job training programs. Additionally, adults aged 18 to 65 without children under 14 in their household face stricter time limits. These individuals can generally receive SNAP benefits for only three months within a three-year period unless they work or participate in qualifying programs for at least 20 hours per week.

Benefit Amounts

SNAP benefit amounts vary based on household size and specific circumstances. In Texas, the maximum monthly benefit starts at $298 for a single person, with an additional $218 for each additional household member.

What SNAP Benefits Can Purchase

SNAP benefits are designed to help families purchase food for home preparation and consumption. Eligible items include:

Fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry, and fish

Bread and cereals

Dairy products

Seeds and plants that produce food for the household

However, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase hot prepared foods, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, or non-food items such as paper products, cleaning supplies, or pet food.

How to Apply

Texas residents can apply for SNAP benefits through Texas Health and Human Services. Many applicants can complete the process online, with eligibility determined based on household-specific information and documentation.

For more detailed information about SNAP eligibility requirements, benefit calculations, and the application process, visit the Texas Health and Human Services website or contact your local office.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!