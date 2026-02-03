What happens under a Level 1 Water Emergency?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If Corpus Christi enters a Level 1 water emergency, city water customers would face significant curtailment measures that would drastically reduce water availability.

According to the city's drought contingency plan, a Level 1 water emergency can be declared by the city manager or a designee if it's determined that the city is within 180 days of not being able to meet its water demands.

Under curtailment, water use would be reduced by 25%. Residential water customers would face a monthly charge of $4 for every 1,000 gallons above 7,000 gallons. The city would also contact wholesale and large volume water users about mandatory measures to reduce their water consumption.

Under Level 1 water emergency curtailment measures, watering of all landscaped areas would be prohibited. Use of water to wash vehicles, motorcycles, boats, trailers or other vehicles would be banned.

For businesses, use of water for things not related to their business process would be prohibited. For example, equipment washing would not be allowed.

