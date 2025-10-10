What happened to the old Sunrise Mall?

Have you been wondering what is going on with the old Sunrise Mall? Well, we have too.

It seems there hasn't been much going on at the half-empty property that used to be a once-vibrant shopping mall.

Patel Real Estate Holdings, LLC, purchased the old Sunrise Mall in November 2023.

According to sketches submitted to the city, the Oklahoma City-based developers plan to build a Hotel Element by Marriott and an A.C. Hotel by Marriott, right behind Eddie's Taverns. Their plans also include a convention center and a four-story apartment building, which will be constructed alongside Bel Furniture.

It plans to build a 25-story condominium with 200 units right off McArdle Road, just north of the parking garage and west of the old Burlington Stores.

City of Corpus Christi

Crews began demolishing the mall in August 2024.

Much of the old mall is gone, but part of the mall that lies against the Safe Storage Space remains.

We checked with Corpus Christi Development Services Department, which told us the demolition work has reached the property boundaries of Safe Space Storage and the former Stein Mart building, which will soon be the home to the city's newest nightclubs, Midnight Rodeo Corpus Christi. The mall's owners are exploring the possibility of swapping portions of the property with the owners of both properties.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

Those property swaps must be finalized before the new boundaries are finalized.

Once that's done, demolition will resume.

Meanwhile, City Development Services is working with the owner of the Sunrise Mall site to ensure the demolition process continues and that all debris is being removed from the site.

_______________________________________________________________

TAKE A LOOK AT THE FINAL DAYS OF SUNRISE MALL

A last look at Sunrise Mall

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!