What does the Texas Education Agency say about school walkouts?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released guidance earlier this month regarding student walkouts and political activism in schools, responding to a directive from Governor Greg Abbott calling for investigations of what he termed "inappropriate political activism" that disrupts learning environments.

The TEA guidance outlines specific consequences for students, teachers and school districts who participate in or facilitate walkouts.

Students who take part in walkouts must be marked as absent under the new rules. Schools risk losing daily attendance funding if they allow or encourage such demonstrations.

Teachers who facilitate walkouts may face investigation and sanctions, including potential revocation of their teaching license. School systems that enable walkouts will also face investigation and sanctions, and could have a state-appointed monitor assigned to oversee operations.

The guidance targets activities that Abbott described as deliberately disrupting the learning environment in Texas schools.

