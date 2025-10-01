What Comes Next?: Understanding the government shutdown and its impacts on the Coastal Bend

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A federal government shutdown began early Wednesday after the Senate failed to pass a funding bill by a midnight deadline, forcing thousands of federal workers to furlough and others, including essential military personnel in the Coastal Bend, to work without immediate pay.

This is the first government shutdown since 2018.

The shutdown stems from an impasse in Congress, where a funding bill requires 60 votes to advance in the Senate. With 53 Republicans, bipartisan cooperation is needed. Democrats have expressed concerns that a simple extension of current funding would not address upcoming changes to health care programs, according to reporting from The Associated Press.

Local Military Impact

The Coastal Bend is home to several key military installations, including Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Naval Air Station Kingsville, and the Corpus Christi Army Depot. While all military operations will continue during a shutdown, service members are required to report for duty without pay until funding is restored.

Coast Guard personnel stationed at Air Station Corpus Christi, who fall under the Department of Homeland Security, also face working without pay.

National Park and Federal Services

Padre Island National Seashore will remain accessible to the public, but the number of National Park Service employees on duty is unclear. Visitor services such as restroom maintenance, trash collection, and educational programs could be disrupted.

Other federal services will see varying impacts. Social Security and Medicare benefits will continue, but recipients could experience delays in customer service. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue operating, though with reduced staff.

Food assistance programs face potential disruption. If the shutdown extends through October, distributions for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, could be affected. More than 29,000 residents in Nueces County utilized SNAP benefits in August, according to state data.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates about 750,000 federal workers nationwide could be furloughed.

Essential employees, including air traffic controllers and food safety inspectors, are reporting to work without pay. They will receive back pay once the shutdown ends.

