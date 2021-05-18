What can school boards talk about with parents?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the alleged hazing and bullying situation unfolding in Orange Grove ISD, parents have questioned why there isn’t more transparency. A look into open meeting laws may have answers.

At last nights OGISD school board meeting, a provision was passed to increase supervision in locker rooms, but no plan was given to parents on when they will see that plan.

According to the Texas Public Information Act, information that can be released by a school board must be given out as soon as possible. This was defined as promptly without delays, given the circumstances.

Texas Open Meeting Laws state school board meetings should be open to the public, but there are some things that can be discussed behind closed doors. It stated school boards aren’t required to have an open meeting regarding the implementation of security personnel or devices. Anything regarding the discipline of a student can be in a closed meeting. School boards cannot put out information that would identify a student.

The Texas Penal Code states law enforcement aren’t generally allowed to share information about a juvenile to the public.