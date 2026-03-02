Westside Whataburger becomes center of attention during President Trump's Corpus Christi visit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — What is normally a quiet restaurant quickly turned into a crowd of cameras, cheers and strong opinions on Friday.

President Donald Trump made a brief appearance at a Westside Whataburger during his visit to Corpus Christi. I went live Friday afternoon and spoke with neighbors about different concerns and policies impacting them right now, including immigration and the economy.

Reactions from the community were mixed.

Some on the Westside said they were angry about the president's visit, disagreeing with his policies and questioning why this location in a predominantly Hispanic part of town was chosen.

Others said they were excited to see the president show up in their neighborhood, calling it a moment they never expected to witness there.

Ezra Callahan and his brother Aiden were part of the guest list and shared videos of their moment meeting the president.

"Not everything is what it seems, it's always two sides. And everyone should know that because everyone's got a certain view point when they don't know," Callahan said.

Neighbors told me whether they support Trump or not, they want national leaders paying attention to issues impacting South Texas.

Hundreds of neighbors came through on Friday, and every single one had a different perspective — from excitement to curiosity to anger. But one thing was clear: the Westside was watching.

