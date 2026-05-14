Westside resident says mold in her apartment has been fixed after months of health concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Carol Kinney says the mold inside her Westside apartment has finally been addressed — but she still worries about what months of exposure may have done to her health.

Kinney, an elderly Westside resident, says apartment management stepped in after two previous news reports on conditions inside her unit. When I walked back inside her apartment this week, the same spots shown in earlier reports looked completely different, and the air felt cleaner.

"Because I'm a human being and this is my health," Kinney said.

Henry Williams, the Hillcrest Community Association president who first raised concerns about Kinney's apartment, sat down with apartment management and secured a written agreement to ensure maintenance continues to check her unit.

Despite the improvements, Kinney says she is still taking medication and remains worried.

"That makes me feel they think I ain't nobody, you know," Kinney said.

"What kind of effects this has on my body," Kinney said.

To find answers, I spoke with a public health expert at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi about the effects of long-term mold exposure.

"It weakens your immune system over time. And that probably makes you more susceptible to other diseases," Dr. Rajesh Melaram said.

Melaram, an assistant professor of public health, says older adults like Kinney are especially vulnerable. He recommends getting enough fresh air and seeking medical attention if breathing problems develop.

"Living in that environment, is not going to be good for that person," Melaram said.

Kinney says she hopes her story not only helps her heal, but encourages other residents to speak up before conditions get worse.

Across Corpus Christi, more residents have reached out with similar concerns about mold and unsafe living conditions. If you or someone you know is dealing with mold or unsafe living conditions, reach out to Jeydah Jenkins directly.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!