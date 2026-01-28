CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Westside parishioners celebrate first Spanish-speaking bishop in Diocese of Corpus Christi in 30 years

A new bishop is stepping in, signaling change and hope for the Catholic community. For the first time in 30 years, the Diocese of Corpus Christi has a Spanish-speaking bishop.

For this community, the news has brought excitement and hope.

Faith has always been a source of strength for many families on the city's westside. Now more than ever, that faith feels seen.

"Bishop Aviles. We are grateful to the Holy Father for appointing you," was heard during his appointment ceremony.

Bishop Mario Alberto Avilés, originating from Mexico, marks a powerful moment for a community deeply rooted in Hispanic culture.

"He was called by God for our community," said Melissa Riojas, church member.

At Holy Family Catholic Church on Nogales Street, parishioners say this appointment feels personal and necessary.

"(We) needed a bilingual bishop," Riojas said.

A bishop oversees parishes across the diocese, guiding priests and serving as a bridge between the church and the neighbors it serves. For westside families, having a leader who understands their language and culture makes that bridge stronger.

"In this side of the community it's more of a Latin culture, more of a Hispanic culture. So it's very important for us," said Nayeli Vazquez, church member.

Especially when it comes to issues affecting the Latino community nationwide.

"With this whole situation with immigration coming around, we get to speak out, we get to listen, everyone gets to understand. We bring in our religious background. Our religious faith," Vazquez said.

"How we're supposed to get along, how we're supposed to help one another, see each other through God's eyes," Vazquez said.

When KRIS 6 spoke with Bishop Avilés, he shared his number one priority.

"Get to know the people because once you get to know the people, you truly know what's going on," Avilés said.

A message already resonating here on the westside.

Vazquez says she hopes the new bishop will help bring people closer to God — especially during uncertain times in the nation.

