Westside families await planned $1 million Greenwood Sports Complex renovation as talks continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi city leaders are investing $1 million into renovations at the Greenwood Sports Complex. This is the home of the Westside Pony Baseball and Sparkling City Youth Softball leagues.

For Marie Aguirre Haller, she tells me her family is big on baseball. Both her and her husband played the game. When she thinks of the Greenwood Sports Complex, she says it brings back memories.

"My kids played baseball there. And now it's gonna be our grandkids," Marie Aguirre Haller said.

That's why she says this sports complex is so important for this community.

"It keeps our kids busy. And it goes from generation to generation," Aguirre Haller said.

And she hopes these upgrades come soon, saying they're long overdue.

"And we needed it already. Because I don't think it's been done since my kids," she said.

The Greenwood Sports Complex is part of the 2020-2022 bond, which includes a $4.7 million improvement plan. It includes updated restrooms, concession stands, dugouts, bleachers, and even upgrades to the fields.

I reached out to the city for an update on when residents can expect these changes to begin, but was told a representative is not available for comment until Wednesday.

As for Marie, she tells me baseball is about more than just a home run.

"It teaches us structure. It teaches us discipline," Aguirre Haller said.

And she says if the plan goes forward, she's excited to cheer in those new stands at the games.

"It still gets packed with a lot of parents. It brings a lot of parents together and a lot of kids together. And it's good to keep that going," Aguirre Haller said.

City leaders say construction is expected to begin soon. And people in this community say they're ready to see some new energy at the complex.

