Westside community comes together to make events at the Antonio E. Garcia Center possible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center has several events on Wednesday. They all have one thing in common: They'll serve community needs.

They have teamed up with Esperanza De Tejas, the Moms in Motion Project, and The Free Store Corpus Christi to host their Back to School Night and all hands were on deck.

Esperanza De Tejas is a local non-profit that provides underrepresented neighborhoods with access to fresh food, education, and workforce opportunities.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank has provided Esperanza De Tejas with baby food, pediasure, and formula.

They will be distributing these items during one of the many events.

They will also have shoes, clothing, body soap, detergent, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and community resources available.

“We really wanted to have a different concept instead of having school supplies, we wanted to make sure kids had hygiene products so that they could be ready and have a successful school year," the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Esperanza De Tejas,Brianna Davis said.

Items are for children up to the age of 18 only. No registration is necessary, and children must be present to receive items. All items are at no cost. Distribution will start at 5:30 p.m. and will last until supplies last.

The Garcia Center will also be participating in Lemonade Day from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This event will give children the opportunity to develop an entrepreneurial mindset. Lemonade Day is an excellent way of making the youth feel empowered by running their own business.

Mobile Food Distribution registration begins at 3:30 p.m. and will run until 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. If you need immediate food assistance, the center recommends visiting Coastal Bend Food Bank.

But putting these events together couldn't be done without the help of volunteers.

Kaylin Castaneda is a junior at West Oso High School. She has been volunteering for about five weeks now and said she doesn’t mind giving up her summer to make a difference in her community.

“It feels good to help out the kids, and the community to be able to give them resources for school. A lot of kids aren’t able to afford school supplies or have the resources, so I think the Garcia Center really helps with that," Casteneda said.

Rolando Garza, the center's education coordinator, says it means the world to him to see everyone come together for their neighborhoods.

"It’s not just a pick me pick me. I did this, I did it like it literally is a village that is making these events happen, and it’s awesome to see once everything’s completed and done," Garza said.

