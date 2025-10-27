Westside businesses report changes in Día de los Muertos celebrations amid immigration policy concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Roland Garza works at Frank's Produce, a family business that's been a Westside staple for more than 50 years.

"Talking to a few customers already. They believe there will not be a big celebration at the cemeteries due to what's going on here with the policies of immigration. So a lot of people are scared to venture out," Roland Garza, Employee at Frank's Produce, said.

He tells me faith plays a big role for many of his customers.

"In this community, in this part of Corpus Christi, it is big," Garza said.

But Garza says some of his customers fear that celebrating openly will make them a target.

"A lot of religion is involved in politics. They're seeing it now. So they are shying away from it," Garza said.

Stores like his have felt the change with sales dropping as some customers hold back.

"It used to be pretty big. A lot of traditions are stopping," Garza said.

Meanwhile,Amanda Lopez at Castro's Flower Shop was helping families prepare their ofrendas.

"Marigolds. Everyone would normally buy marigolds," Lopez said.

Lopez says rising prices have also made it harder to keep traditions going.

"People are just shifting. It's not so traditional," Lopez said.

And even as things change, Amanda continues to celebrate for a deeper reason.

"I feel connected to them everyday. But whenever we take the time to remember them extra that day, it feels like they're really right next to you," Lopez said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!