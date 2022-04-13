West Oso students learn about STEM through Trailblazer bus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all about STEM for some area elementary students on Wednesday.

The Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering Trailblazer paid a visit to the West Oso Independent School District.

The museum on wheels travels all across Texas to teach students about STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

On Wednesday, 4th and 5th grade students took part in several hands-on activities that taught them about weather, aerodynamics, energy and space travel.

West Oso ISD school officials told KRIS 6 News the Trailblazer is a great learning experience for students.

"When they're in the classroom they're like, 'Why do I need this information? How can I possibly use this information?'" And as you're reading something in a textbook, it's very different from actually seeing it," executive director Kim Moore said.

Several students who took part in Wednesday's activities agreed.

"I learned that you could make energy with your body," said 4th grader Katalina Huerta. "But if you move your hand as fast as you can, you can make energy with light bulbs and stuff like that."

On Thursday, students from West Oso High School will be visiting the bus and elementary school students to talk to them about STEM.