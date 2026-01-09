CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Students at West Oso Junior High gained a deeper appreciation for their community after watching "Molina: Hardships, Traditions, and Resilience," a documentary about their neighborhood's history.

The film, which premiered in October, explores the Molina neighborhood's past, including struggles with racial segregation and poverty, while highlighting how residents created strong family bonds within the community.

West Oso students discover neighborhood pride through Molina documentary

"I really wanna tell everyone I know to watch it because there's really good history of what happened in Molina," said Mireyna Palomo, student council president.

Palomo was struck by the neighborhood's transformation over time.

"It went from nothing and it came to something. A whole community that everyone knows," Palomo said.

She noted that the close-knit community spirit continues today.

"Everybody in the community basically knows each other," Palomo said.

Stephen Fillmore, who teaches and coaches at the school, was featured in the documentary. He said students recognized him during the screening.

"When they seen me they all kinda turned around and looked back at me so that was kinda funny," Fillmore said.

While the Westside is often viewed as the most economically challenged part of town, Fillmore believes this motivates his students.

"They know where they come from, and they know they have to work a little harder," Fillmore said.

Teacher Krystle Barboza said the documentary provided valuable insights for staff members as well.

"When you know where your students come from, it just helps you as a teacher," Barboza said.

She emphasized the importance of representation for students.

"I can tell right away they were like, 'Oh my God that's my street' you know," Barboza said.

When asked about Molina being called the heart of Corpus Christi, Barboza reflected on the community's values.

"West Oso is and always will be about tradition, legacy, and family," Barboza said.

Educators say the documentary's purpose is to pass Molina's history to the next generation, ensuring it's never forgotten.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



