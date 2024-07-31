West Oso ISD launches parent app for upcoming 23-24 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There are more than a dozen platforms that teachers use to communicate with their student's parents or guardians. Some of them are Class Dojo, Remind, Google Classroom, Seasaw, and many more.

But over at West Oso Independent School District, they have decided to stick to one app called 'Parent Square'.

“The days of a pinning notes on kids — people aren’t doing that any more," Super Intendent Kimberly Moore said.

She said this new app will make it much easier for parents to communicate with faculty and staff. They will also have direct communication with their children's teachers and the district.

"It’s gonna be a way that the district will be providing communication to families, teachers, administrators," she said. "Anyone can use it even coaches...it could be used with clubs and different organizations."

Moore calls it a one-stop shop for parents to stay in the loop.

"Parents will be able to get in time information and not have to download multiple platforms," she added." We have four campuses. We have some students parents with students at all four of our campuses so with just one download , there will be just one notification system.With this app they’ll be able to see all the information for all four children."

Lindie Hagdorn, the technology specialist for WOISD, agrees.

"The number one demand from parents is communication and letting them know whether it’s about extracurriculars or failing grades or attendance and so this is a way where it will go directly to your phone in a matter of seconds," said Hagdorn.

Hagedorn said the Parent Square app is similar to social media, and it even translates all the information into the parent's preferred language.

"It’s 2024. We’re going towards the age of you know, mobile communication and this is how we’re gonna do it. So even if you don’t wanna be on social media, you don’t have to because this is another avenue for you to be educated on what’s happening with our district," Hagdorn added.

The app allows protected one-on-one communication, and parents are only allowed to register with the email provided during registration.

Moore said the app Parent Square is available for all campuses in the West Oso district.

