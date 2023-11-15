West Oso ISD hosts first State of the District event since COVID-19 pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independet School District hosted its State of the District on Tuesday,

This was their first state of the district since the end of the pandemic and it was held at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Staff, students, parents and the community were treated to breakfast.

The superintendent Kimberly Moore told KRIS 6 News that events like this boost morale and create a sense of family in the district.

"We really want all of our students to find what interest them what they are passionate about and help them develop the skills to be successful," she said.

Moore also said her hope is to continue providing the students with 'work-based' opportunities and to 'expand and grow' student's education.

She said although they do not have much economical support from the state, she enjoys seeing how the community comes together to support the students.