West Oso High students get a chance to be reporters and photographers during Career Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Friday was career day at West Oso High School, and students got a firsthand look at what it takes to work for KRIS 6 News.

As the Westside neighborhood reporter, I spent hours connecting with students during the school's career fair, alongside West Oso graduate and KRIS 6 News' Real-Time Desk Manager, Veronica Flores-Herrera.

West Oso High students had the chance to be reporters and photographers for a day during Career Day

Students didn't just listen — they got hands-on experience with broadcast journalism.

Some stepped behind the camera to try their skills as photographers, learning how to frame and capture shots. Others who were curious about reporting stepped in front of the camera to practice delivering their own sign-offs.

The interactive approach gave students a realistic glimpse into the daily work of television news professionals, from the technical aspects of camera operation to the communication skills needed for on-air reporting.

Having Flores-Herrera, a West Oso graduate, present provided students with a relatable success story of someone who started in their community and built a career in local media.

The career day experience allowed students to explore potential paths in journalism and broadcasting while gaining practical skills they could apply whether they pursue media careers or other fields requiring communication and technical abilities.



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!