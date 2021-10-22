West Nile Virus detected in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The City of Kingsville Health Department has received notification that one mosquito trapped during their monthly mosquito collection has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquito was trapped on October 19 at 724 E. Huisache in Kingsville. After notification of the infected mosquito, city crews began spraying the impacted locations Thursday, October 21, and will continue until Friday evening.

Samples will also now be collected weekly and sent for testing until there is no further threat to the public.

City of Kingsville

To protect yourself from West Nile Virus, avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn. If you do plan to go outdoors during these times, wear long sleeves and pants, and use mosquito repellent with DEET. Also make sure your lawn is maintained and there is no standing water nearby for mosquitoes to breed.

Many people impacted by West Nile Virus will be asymptomatic or develop mild flu-like symptoms, however, during rare cases the virus can lead to central nervous damage and even death.