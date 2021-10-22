Watch
West Nile Virus detected in Kingsville

Felipe Dana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016 file photo, samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. On Friday Friday, March 11, 2016, Puerto Rico's Health Department reported 201 confirmed Zika cases amid warnings the U.S. territory could face an epidemic of the mosquito-borne virus. Officials said Friday that 21 of those cases involve pregnant women. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
Posted at 10:26 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 11:28:21-04

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The City of Kingsville Health Department has received notification that one mosquito trapped during their monthly mosquito collection has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquito was trapped on October 19 at 724 E. Huisache in Kingsville. After notification of the infected mosquito, city crews began spraying the impacted locations Thursday, October 21, and will continue until Friday evening.

Samples will also now be collected weekly and sent for testing until there is no further threat to the public.

To protect yourself from West Nile Virus, avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn. If you do plan to go outdoors during these times, wear long sleeves and pants, and use mosquito repellent with DEET. Also make sure your lawn is maintained and there is no standing water nearby for mosquitoes to breed.

Many people impacted by West Nile Virus will be asymptomatic or develop mild flu-like symptoms, however, during rare cases the virus can lead to central nervous damage and even death.

