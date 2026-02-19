CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents with outstanding municipal citations who can't make it to court during regular weekday hours will have a convenient alternative this weekend.

The Corpus Christi Municipal Court is hosting a special Community Court session this Saturday, February 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Janet F. Harte Library, located on Waldron Road.

The Community Court initiative recognizes that many residents face scheduling conflicts with traditional weekday court hours due to work commitments or other obligations. By bringing court services directly to a neighborhood library, the program aims to make the legal process more accessible to working families and others who might otherwise struggle to appear during regular business hours.

No advance registration is required, and participants should bring identification and any relevant court documents or citation information.

For more information about the Community Court program or other municipal court services, residents can contact the Corpus Christi Municipal Court during regular business hours.

The weekend court session will offer several options for resolving municipal violations:

Direct consultation with a judge to address outstanding tickets and violations

Defensive driving course requests for eligible citations

Payment plan arrangements for those who need financial flexibility

Active warrant resolution for individuals with bench warrants

Event Details

When: Saturday, February 21, 2026 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Janet F. Harte Library, Waldron Road

Weekend court offers second chance for outstanding citations

