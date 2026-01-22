Webb County sheriff, assistant chief charged in COVID-era fraud scheme

The current Webb County sheriff and his assistant chief have been charged in federal court with running a fraudulent disinfecting business that allegedly used county resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin Cuellar Jr., 67, and Alejandro Gutierrez, 47, both of Laredo, turned themselves in to authorities and made their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan in Houston. U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced the charges.

A federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Nov. 19, 2025, alleging that between 2020 and 2022, Cuellar and Gutierrez conspired with others to misappropriate Webb County Sheriff's Office funds.

According to the indictment, Cuellar, Gutierrez, and former assistant chief Ricardo Rodriguez used WCSO staff and resources to operate a for-profit disinfecting business during the pandemic. They allegedly opened Disinfect Pro Master in April 2020 and entered into service agreements with local businesses and restaurants despite having no employees or supplies of their own.

The indictment alleges WCSO employees handled the company's day-to-day operations from the sheriff's office, where they picked up schedules and equipment to conduct disinfecting services both on and off the clock with the county.

Disinfect Pro Master secured a $500,000 contract to clean United Independent School District schools in Laredo and completed the work using WCSO staff and resources, according to the charges. For more than two years, the business allegedly operated almost entirely with county employees and supplies, incurring minimal overhead.

Cuellar, Gutierrez, and Rodriguez each received approximately $175,000 – one-third of the profits, according to the charges. Cuellar allegedly used part of his proceeds to purchase property in Laredo.

If convicted, Cuellar and Gutierrez each face up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Cuellar is additionally charged with money laundering, which carries an additional 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the amount of property involved in the real estate transaction.

Rodriguez, 65, of Laredo, previously pleaded guilty and is set for sentencing on March 16. He is currently on bond pending that hearing.

The FBI San Antonio and Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation as part of the Laredo Border Corruption Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Heather Winter and Robert Johnson are prosecuting the case.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!