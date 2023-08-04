ERCOT issues Weather Watch alert for the weekend of Aug. 6 - 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch alert for the weekend of Aug. 6 to 7 for the state of Texas.

Because of the incoming higher temperatures forecasted for this weekend, this can cause a high electrical demand with a potential for lower reserves.

However, grid conditions are expected to be normal and that there wll be enough energy to meet electrical demands, so there is no expectation of an energy emergency at this time.

To keep an eye on the electric use and grid conditions, click here.

