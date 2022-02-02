WEATHER BLOG: cancellations, closures, delays and warming centers

An arctic cold front is making its way to the Coastal Bend, and a hard freeze is forecast on Friday and Saturday morning, where some locations could dip below freezing for 4-8 hours. As the area anticipates freezing temperatures, here's what cities and local schools are doing to prepare.

School Closures, Delays

Brooks County ISD has announced a delayed start of school for Friday. A final determination to cancel classes will be made by end-of-school-day on Thursday.

Warming Centers

The City of Corpus Christi will be opening Warming Centers to help residents stay comfortable during the cold temperatures. The Warming Centers include:

Broadmoor Senior Center, 1651 Tarlton St.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Rd.

Owen R. Hopkins Library, 3202 McKinzie Rd.

Ben F. McDonald Library, 4044 Greenwood Dr.

La Retama Library, 805 Comanche St.



Their hours of operation will be Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to and from the Warming Centers.

Homeless Shelters

The city is working with homeless shelters and other city agencies to make sure shelter, meals, and blankets are provided for those in need.

City staff will be providing blankets, socks, hats, and information on where the homeless can find a shelter, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society is offering to host the pets of homeless persons as needed.

The following shelters will also be providing services: