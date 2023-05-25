Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Water's Edge Park Summer series bringing vacation vibes to Shoreline

Water Edge Summer Series
City of Corpus Christi
Water Edge Summer Series
Posted at 6:15 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 19:15:42-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Summer season is less than 30 days away, and the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce a fun, new weekend series to get into vacation mode.

The Water’s Edge Summer Series will be happening every Friday and Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., beginning May 27.

The new Summer series will run through September 4 and will feature family-friendly events, live music, and food trucks at The Water’s Edge located at 602 S. Shoreline Boulevard.

"Food trucks will be on-site, offering a wide variety of food for purchase. Hang out, play games, and enjoy the beautiful bay with family and friends. Admission is free," said city officials.

For more information, visit the City of Corpus Christi's website here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops