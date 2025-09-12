Water, wastewater rates rise as Corpus Christi tightens budget; county tax hike adds pressure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents are bracing for higher monthly bills as utility rates climb and property tax burdens grow, even without a city tax rate increase.

The changes come after City Council passed the new budget this week, raising some fees while rising property values and a county tax hike add to the squeeze.

"We raised wastewater today, we raised water rates, parks—there’s so many things," said At-Large Councilmember Carolyn Vaughn. "We are nickel-and-diming them to death."

Water rates are increasing by $4.78 a month.

Wastewater fees are rising $4.20 a month.

Nueces County raised its property tax rate by 7.59%.

Corpus Christi property taxes are also expected to rise—not due to a rate hike, but because of increased property values.

Combined, the changes could cost households roughly $9 more per month. For a home valued at about $200,000, that adds up to approximately $250 more per year once higher tax bills are factored in.

For residents like Jason Barrera, every dollar counts.

“Currently I’m on food stamps, so I get that back from the government,” Barrera said. “But I see prices going up. Without food stamps, would you be able to live right now? No, ma’am… probably wouldn’t have even been able to buy my lunch,” he said, holding up a cup of noodles.

Others say they're working—but still can't keep up.

“I went to H-E-B the other day and I spent $200—and my basket wasn’t even full,” said Victoria, a Corpus Christi resident. “It’s a lot harder… even harder since they took away my food stamps because I make ‘too much,’ even though I’ve been making the same amount since before prices started going up.”

To balance the budget, the city cut spending across several departments while increasing some fees. Parks programs will now cost more, and solid waste services will receive less support. Street repair funding remains intact.

City leaders warn that more rate increases could come in the future as Corpus Christi plans for major infrastructure projects, including desalination and drought preparation.

For families already stretched thin, even modest increases are painful.

This year, rising rates and values mean one thing: the cost of living isn’t slowing down.

