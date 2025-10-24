Water capacity boost: Corpus Christi's dual approach to supply security by 2029

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city leaders provided updates on multiple water infrastructure projects during a press conference today, outlining plans to significantly expand the city's water supply capacity over the coming years.

The city is moving forward with two major water projects. The Evangeline Ground Water Project, located north of Sinton, will initially produce 12 million gallons per day with the option to double that capacity. The second project involves the Harbor Island Desalination Project, for which the city recently signed an agreement with the Nueces River Authority, paying close to $3 million for an option to secure 50 million gallons per day when the plant becomes operational in 2029.

"The wells, now the Evangeline, now also the Harbor Island, those are the three projects that we have confirmed and we are working forward on. We're also looking at an effluent reuse project that could be another 16 million gallons a day back into our water supply. And so as these other projects come online, it increases the diversity of our water portfolio," Paxton said.

The councilwoman emphasized that diversifying the city's water sources remains a priority as these projects develop.

City Manager Peter Zanoni also announced plans to hold town halls for residents to learn more about the projects and ask questions. He stressed the importance of transparency throughout the development process. Dates and locations for these community meetings have not yet been announced.

Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo was not in attendace but released this statement to KRIS 6:

STATEMENT OF MAYOR PAULETTE M. GUAJARDO:

"I was unable to attend today’s City Council press conference due to a prior commitment. While I very much appreciate the continued work to secure our future water needs, it is extremely important to be transparent that none of the projects presented can yet guarantee delivery of new water by the November 2026 curtailment date. I remain supportive of responsible efforts, including the Evangeline project I voted to advance, but our community deserves a clear understanding of what is certain and what remains in progress. My commitment is to provide an honest and transparent picture of our water situation so we can move forward together with confidence and accountability."

