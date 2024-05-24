Water Boil Notice issued for City of Falfurrias

FALFURRIAS, Tx — The City of Falfurrias has issued a water boil notice after E-coli was detected in its water.

According to a city press release, a sample taken from a home on the city's westside tested positive for E-Coli. As part of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's protocol, the City of Falfurrias' Public Utilities System has issued a water boil notice.

So far, the city states samples have been collected from sources around the home and all tested negative for contamination. Therefore, it believes it is an isolated case.

According to the Mayo Clinic, E. coli bacteria can cause severe, bloody diarrhea. It can also cause pneumonia, meningitis, urinary tract infections, or sepsis.

Another sample, though, has been taken from the home and will be tested immediately. Samples have also been taken from several other locations around the city, and no bacteria has been detected.

According to the release, the City of Falfurrias is working to determine the source of the contamination at the home, and the water boil notice will be rescinded once samples from the home test negative for the bacteria.