Water boil notice for City of Portland

PORTLAND, Texas — A water boil notice is in place for the City of Portland as the city's public works crews are currently repairing a water main break.

Some residents may be experiencing reduced or no water pressure.

The reduced pressure began at about 5:45 a.m. Friday.

The water main break happened at 3:30 in the morning, because of the loss in pressure they are required to issue a water boil, according to Cathy Skurow, mayor of Portland.

She says that the city will be sending water testing to a local lab and hopes to receive results back within the same day.

"We are working diligently to resolve this and thank everyone for their patience."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Portland's water system to notify its customers prior to consumption.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The city has announced that repairs are expected to be completed later this morning.

We'll have more information as we learn about it.

