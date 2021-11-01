Watch the U.S. Multihull Championship Regatta this week on the bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2021 U.S. Multihull Championship will be held on the Corpus Christi Bay from November 1-5.

Eighty sailors will travel from over 25 states and Puerto Rico to attend the regatta. Organizers say it is the largest U.S. Multihull Championship held in the last 20 years.

The races will be sailed in the Bay near McGee Beach. You can watch the races for free, with the best spots to watch either at McGee Beach or Cole Park.

Organizers say the catamarans will launch from the beach at about 10:00 a.m. each day and return after racing each day between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. There will be four races each day starting at 11:00 a.m. with an hour duration for each race.

For more information on the races, click here.