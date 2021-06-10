WATCH LIVE: Corpus Christi holding press conference regarding recent abduction, arrest
Video credit: @mkr.hoodye
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 14:17:39-04
The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) is holding a news conference Thursday regarding the recent arrest of a man accused of kidnapping a mother and daughter.
The conference will take place at 1 p.m. and will be live-streamed in this article.
The mother and daughter have been found safe, according to CCPD.
