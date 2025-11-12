Warriors Poker Run fundraiser benefits local combat veterans with motorcycle ride

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good food, an easy cruise through the Coastal Bend and a chance to win a little bit of cash. It's all part of the ride for Warriors Poker Run, a fundraiser that benefits local combat veterans.

The Heil Law Firm, in partnership with Harley-Davidson and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, is hosting the event. Participants pay an entry fee and ride to different restaurants in the area in hopes of collecting the best poker hand.

Winner takes the total money raised, and proceeds from the event go to Burn Pits 360 and other organizations that support combat veterans.

"We're a 501C3 veterans non profit so everything we do has to come from the community," said Julius Olguin, the Chapter Commander of Combat Vets CVMA Chapter 23-8

The entry fee is $20 a rider. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16 at Hooters.

