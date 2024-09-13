Warrant #5 issued for the man behind 361 Grants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Daniel Esparza was a no-show for another scheduled court appearance Friday morning. This is the third time he's failed to appear in court in the last two weeks.

A status hearing was held for Esparza, aka Daniel Saenz, in the auxiliary court at 11 a.m. When the court bailiff called for Esparza and realized he wasn't in court, Judge Sandra Watts ordered another warrant for his arrest.

Esparza was, first, a no-show for a hearing on August 29. After that hearing, the judge was told Esparza was in the hospital. Then, Esparza failed to appear for his second hearing in the same court on September 10. During that hearing, Watts received a letter that appeared to be sent from a doctor. According to that letter, Esparza was scheduled to undergo an "Emergency Surgery Intervention."

However, Nueces County Constable Precinct 1 Chief Constable Stephen Rosas was unsure if the letter was real. So, he visited the office listed in the letter and learned the letter did not come from the physician. Rosas also learned Esparza wasn't scheduled for a procedure and was not a patient of the physician.

Soon after, a judge signed four warrants for Esparza's arrest, bringing the number of warrants issued for Esparza to five.

The next court-scheduled hearing for Esparza is set for October 8.

Esparza's latest legal battle began on Aug. 19 when he was arrested at a home on the 1500 block of South 19th Street after the property owner told officers Esparza hadn't paid rent, and was refusing to leave.

Police said when they questioned Esparza, he gave them a false name. Once they learned his true identity, they arrested him for giving false information. While frisking him, officers found a small bag of cocaine.

At the time of his arrest,he was serving five years probation for a separate drug charge.

Many may know Esparza from various KRIS 6 investigative reports we covered on his 361 Grants program. Dozens of people said Esparza charged a $150 fee to apply for a home renovation grant they never received.

Esparza is also being sued in civil court andis accused of forging an elderly woman's signature to transfer properties into his name.

