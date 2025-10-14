Wall Street Journal report sparks backlash over Corpus Christi water crisis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A national report spotlighting Corpus Christi’s looming water challenges dropped just one day after the city abruptly ended its contract with the company designing a key desalination project.

A letter obtained by KRIS 6 News shows the city terminated its agreement with Kiewit, the firm tasked with designing the Inner Harbor desalination plant. The letter cites a “termination for convenience.”

The decision, and its timing, drew fresh scrutiny after The Wall Street Journal published a story Saturday describing Corpus Christi as a booming energy hub that could soon run dry — alluding to the fact that the city has no clear path forward for a long-term water supply.

District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu pushed back against the report’s tone, calling it a “hit piece.” He believes national attention was influenced by industry insiders aiming to pressure local leaders.

“We’re not running out of water because of this council,” Cantu said. “We’ve been running low for years — for the same reasons. They haven’t done anything to get another water source.”

District 2 Councilwoman Sylvia Campos, who was quoted in the Journal, agreed the issue runs deeper than supply — it’s about long-term strategy.

“You can’t build your way out of every problem,” Campos told the paper. Campos has consistently raised concerns about the Inner Harbor plants' estimated $1 billion cost. She maintains the city should prioritize smart, sustainable planning over speed.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo called the Journal article “disconcerting,” but reaffirmed the city’s commitment to securing a reliable water future.

“Our priority is making sure residents have a reliable water supply and avoiding curtailments in the future,” Guajardo said in a statement. “Desalination remains a key part of our long-term strategy.”

Despite the national attention and mounting pressure, Cantu said the city council remains focused.

“Keep doing the articles. Keep blasting us on Facebook,” he said. “All you’re doing is motivating us to find the water that other councils couldn’t.”

