Walk to Remember held tonight to honor Mustafa, other victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seven years ago today, convenience store owner Ben Mustafa was killed during a robbery attempt at his store.

Tonight, Mustafa's family friends and the community will honor his memory as they come together for the seventh annual "Walk to Remember."

Mustafa was only 59 years old at the time of his death.

He was loved by many and was known to be very kind to his customers.

The walk to remember will not only honor Mustafa, but will be in memory of those who died as a result of a crime.

The community is encouraged to attend.

It's happening tonight at Ben's Community Market located at Ayers and Brownlee.

It starts at 6 p.m. and will last until 8:30 p.m.