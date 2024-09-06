"Walk for Cristian" takes place this Saturday in honor of Suicide Awareness Month

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas — Suicide Awareness Month, which occurs during September, is very important to keep in mind because many times people who fall into these type of thoughts do not show signs.

Cristian Gabriel Rodriguez took his own life six years ago. His mother Christina Martinez said things in their home were never the same from then on.

Martinez said her son was just 14-years-old, he had just entered his freshman year of high school, he played basketball, and had many friends.

Martinez said Cristian didn't show any signs of being depressed or had having suicidal thoughts.

But because her son was going through a lot of changes and transitions that year, they may have been a factor that led to what happened.

“Although things may seem like they are supposed to for our children, or flowing the way we need them to, we have to really dig in and speak, and sit them down and talk,” Martinez said.

Due to it being Suicide Awareness Month, the organization Martinez created in honor of her son, called “Cris's Hope,” will be holding it's sixth annual “Walk for Cristian”.

Martinez said this walk is not only to honor Cristian, but all those people who lost their lives to suicide.

The walk will take place this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the Grant Middle School Track.