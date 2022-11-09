Voters approve $220M CCISD bond; district reacts on social media

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will be seeing a multi-million dollar improvement, after residents voted to approve a bond proposal on Tuesday's general election.
Following Tuesday's election, 27,311 (51.41 percent) voted for the measure, while 25,811 (48.59 percent) voted against.
The district took to social media on Tuesday night to thank voters for approving the bond.
""We love where we live, work and learn!" the district said on social medias. "Voters have approved Bond 2022, and we look forward to bringing two new middle schools, new playgrounds and additional projects to our area."
In August, the Corpus Christi Independent School District Board of Trustees approved placing the bond on the Nov. 8 ballot.
KRIS 6 News later explained that the measure includes adding two new middle schools, renovations to some elementary schools, two new middle school gyms, playground and marquee upgrades to different schools.
An overview of the bond package can be found below:
- $220 Million Package
- Two new middle schools
- Renovations to elementary schools
- Two new middle school gymnasiums
- Playground and marquee upgrades
NO increase in CCISD'd tax rate
New Hamlin Middle School
$88.1 million
- Modern design
- 750 student capacity
- Completion 2025
New South Side Middle School
$90.3 million
- Modern design
- 900 student capacity
Consolidate Allen and Evans Elementary
$12.9 million
- Update and expand Allen, close Evans
New Gym for Driscoll Middle School
$6.45 million
New Gym for Adkins Middle School
$6.45 million
Elementary School Playgrounds
$2.5 million
- Upgrade 25 elementary playgrounds
- New, safe equipment
School Marquees
$2.5 million
- Upgrade 35 school marquees
Reimburse general fund for land purchases
$10.8 million
