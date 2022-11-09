Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Voters approve $220M CCISD bond; district reacts on social media

CCISD LOGO
KRIS file photo.
CCISD adds 3 more remote learning days.
CCISD LOGO
Posted at 11:41 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 00:41:30-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will be seeing a multi-million dollar improvement, after residents voted to approve a bond proposal on Tuesday's general election.

Following Tuesday's election, 27,311 (51.41 percent) voted for the measure, while 25,811 (48.59 percent) voted against.

The district took to social media on Tuesday night to thank voters for approving the bond.

""We love where we live, work and learn!" the district said on social medias. "Voters have approved Bond 2022, and we look forward to bringing two new middle schools, new playgrounds and additional projects to our area."

In August, the Corpus Christi Independent School District Board of Trustees approved placing the bond on the Nov. 8 ballot.

KRIS 6 News later explained that the measure includes adding two new middle schools, renovations to some elementary schools, two new middle school gyms, playground and marquee upgrades to different schools.

An overview of the bond package can be found below:

  • $220 Million Package
  • Two new middle schools
  • Renovations to elementary schools
  • Two new middle school gymnasiums
  • Playground and marquee upgrades

NO increase in CCISD'd tax rate

New Hamlin Middle School
$88.1 million

  • Modern design
  • 750 student capacity
  • Completion 2025

New South Side Middle School
$90.3 million

  • Modern design
  • 900 student capacity

Consolidate Allen and Evans Elementary
$12.9 million

  • Update and expand Allen, close Evans

New Gym for Driscoll Middle School
$6.45 million

New Gym for Adkins Middle School
$6.45 million

Elementary School Playgrounds
$2.5 million

  • Upgrade 25 elementary playgrounds
  • New, safe equipment

School Marquees
$2.5 million

  • Upgrade 35 school marquees

Reimburse general fund for land purchases
$10.8 million

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022