Volunteers needed to relaunch cancer ride program in Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many of us, getting into a car and heading to work, school, or a doctor’s appointment is a part of everyday life. But for others — especially those battling cancer — getting to treatment isn’t so simple. That’s where the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program comes in.

The program offers free rides to cancer-related medical appointments for patients in need, powered entirely by volunteers.

One of those volunteers is Jack White, who used to help cancer patients in the Coastal Bend get to their appointments — all before the pandemic stopped the program in 2020.

“I’m actually a cancer survivor myself, probably a 16 year survivor and I thought it would be a good way to give back,” White said.

White said the experience reminded him of his own journey with lung cancer, and that the connections he formed through volunteering were meaningful.

“It gives you a chance to get to know the individuals that you are taking over a period of time. You get to see healing.. and process and that’s rewarding there,” he said.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is working to bring Road to Recovery back to the Coastal Bend, but there’s one major hurdle: not enough volunteers.

Vanessa Maldonado, Executive Director of ACS’s South Region, says the program can’t relaunch without at least five volunteers signed up.

"This is the die or need for the for the Coastal Bend area. In order for us to be able to impact the community and knowing that transportation is one of the biggest barriers, um, we need volunteers,” she said.

White and Maldonado both stress that becoming a volunteer is simple — and impactful.

“You just sign up and people can pick times and days and that’s how they get assigned to different cancer patients to take them to and from rides,” Maldonado said.

White says he hopes the program will return so he can continue doing what he loves.

Volunteers must:



Be at least 18 years old

Have a valid driver’s license

Drive a safe and reliable vehicle

Pass a background check

If you're ready to help ensure no cancer patient misses a treatment due to transportation issues, sign up to volunteer today at https://www.cancer.org/involved/volunteer/road-to-recovery.html.

