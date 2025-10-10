Volunteers assemble 1,000 flags for Coastal Bend's 5th annual Veterans Day tribute

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A small army of volunteers gathered at VFW Post 3837 in Calallen for a very special mission — assembling 1,000 U.S. flags that will be installed at the Borchard Fairgrounds for the 5th annual Coastal Bend Flags of Valor.

The kick-off ceremony will be held on November 6, with the flags remaining on display through December 3.

Among the volunteers who helped assemble the flags were Flour Bluff High School students from the NJROTC program, who saw the event as an opportunity to give back to their community.

"As NJROTC, our main goal isn't to make more people in the military but to become better citizens and to be more involved in our community," said Connor Nguyen, a senior in the program. "By helping out here for our veterans, our local community service organizations and all that, we're really able to give back to our community properly."

For sophomore Noah Cochran, the experience provided an opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

"It feels like I can be part of something bigger than myself," Cochran said. "Rather than just being in the background, I can be an active part of making my school and my community a better place."

All of the flags assembled will be attached to the rebar at the Borchard Fairgrounds. Volunteers are needed to drive those 1,000 pieces of rebar into the ground.

If you'd like to help, show up at the fairgrounds on Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. when the rebar installation begins.

