'Voice of Robstown' Rene Vasquez passes away

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Rene Vasquez, the beloved sports broadcaster known as "The Voice of Robstown," has died.

Mayor Mary Ann Saenz confirmed on Tuesday morning, March 10, 2026. No specific cause of death has been determined, though officials believe Vasquez passed away in his sleep.

“It's been a tough year for Robstown as far as losing great members of our community," said Saenz. "But together we have persevered and continue to persevere."

Saenz said in times like these, it’s important to remember how the community comes together to honor those who have given back.

“Even though Rene was sick and had struggles with his illness, it's still a great loss,” said Saenz. “I am very sad… We will continue to stick together.”

Vasquez, a fixture at Majic 104.9 FM Radio, spent nearly four decades giving play-by-play coverage for Robstown and surrounding communities, including Calallen, Moody, and Refugio, across baseball, football, and volleyball.

His career in radio began in the 1980s when he was just 16 years old. That thirty-seven-year tenure earned him his iconic nickname — a title that resonated deeply with fans, athletes, and families throughout the Coastal Bend region.

In his later years, Vasquez faced a series of serious health challenges. Diagnosed with diabetes in 2005, he later acknowledged that not taking the disease seriously enough contributed to his declining health. In 2016, he had a toe amputated due to diabetic complications. He was subsequently diagnosed with Renal Kidney Disease, a condition in which one or both kidneys lose the ability to remove waste or balance fluids.

Even in the face of those challenges, Vasquez refused to let his health silence his voice.

His determination to remain present for his community was well known. Rene Vasquez leaves behind a legacy built on dedication, community, and an unwavering love of the game. To the people of Robstown and beyond, there was — and will only ever be — one Voice of Robstown.

