Visually impaired coach inspires Coastal Bend communities

In 2004, Ryan Garcia began his coaching career for youth basketball and baseball leagues in the Calallen and Robstown area.

Twenty years later, he's continuing to live the dream of impacting the community and the kids he's coached throughout the years.

"When I stepped on the sideline it’s like I knew that I was doing what I was meant to do and nothing can go wrong in that moment," Grant said.

Over the course of his career, Grant has won over 250 basketball games, 12 basketball league championships, and multiple baseball championships as well.

He's been able to accomplish all of this, with one minor challenge.

“So here to my left perfectly fine, my right is fine, up here and down below fine," Grant said, describing his vision. "However when I'm looking right at you, it’s just a blurry spot. I'd have to turn my head to the right to see you out of my left eye, which is my better eye," Grant said.

Grant was diagnosed with Bilateral Optic Neuritis in 2002, causing him to be partially blind and only allowing him to see out of his peripheral vision.

The incident occurred on April 4th when he was celebrating his brother's birthday with his loved ones.

“We were actually sitting at Outback Steak House with my family, which includes my father, my mother, and my brother. It was April 4th. We were sitting down trying to read the menu, but I couldn't read the menu.”

While he says it was a struggle at first, he's adapted well to his condition. Coach Grant says he wants to continue being an example for the community to have a chance at that winning shot.

“When they see that I suffer from a condition that can really impact the course of life, and yet I’m still pushing forward, they look at that opportunity as a reason to push as well," Grant said. "It’s not as scary as it seems.”

Grant’s team is currently 2-1 on the season and will continue to inspire the community with his story.

