PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A video of a traffic accident near Port Aransas has gone viral on social media, raising safety concerns among residents as spring break visitors flood the island community.

Port Aransas police say a Jeep traveling northbound on Highway 361 collided with a Tesla on Saturday night. The impact sent a front-seat passenger flying out of the Jeep. That passenger, a 22-year-old male, was hospitalized with a serious head injury.

Viral crash video sparks safety concerns in Port Aransas during spring break

The video of the crash spread quickly across social media platforms.

Christian Zuniga, a Port Aransas employee, said he was shocked when he saw the footage.

"Initially I've been like, whoa, what the heck is going on? like because that's just something you don't ever see, especially here in Port Aransas. Well, you'll see it like on the beach sure because it's like 15 miles an hour, but down the highway, no, not at all," Zuniga said.

Locals say they are accustomed to the surge of spring break visitors each year, but the weekend's events left many unsettled. Kevin Fry, a Port Aransas business owner, urged visitors to drive with extra caution.

"You're on an island that's about 5 times busier than our busy day. And so we all got to take responsibility not only for ourselves, but for the other drivers and drive them a little more defensively," Fry said.

The Highway 361 collision was not the only serious crash that weekend. A rollover accident also occurred the same night.

Susan Romachak, a Port Aransas neighbor, said she felt for everyone involved.

"I feel very bad for all parties involved. it's very sad, I hope that they all are well. But they're kids and that's how I feel about it," Romachak said.

Residents who spoke with me agreed the incidents were upsetting and expressed hope that changes would be made before next spring break season — particularly along Highway 361.

"Especially down 361 that's where the change mostly needs to be changed at," Zuniga said.

When I spoke with the Port Aransas Police Department chief the morning after the accident, he offered this advice for anyone visiting the area: don't speed, buckle up, and be patient.

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