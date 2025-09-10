Vigil held for 14-year-old Deshoune Pope after accidental shooting death

MATHIS, Texas — Hundreds of Mathis students and community members gathered Tuesday night to remember the teen who accidentally shot and killed himself over the weekend.

Neighbors met at Mathis High School and released balloons in memory of Deshoune Pope, 14, a freshman at the school.

A candelight vigil was also held.

Deshoune Pope

Pope was an athlete, known for being a jokester and a teen with a big heart. He was also known for riding his horse Avacado in town.

According to police, Pope was at a friend's home on Saturday when he got hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself. It's still unclear where Pope got the gun, and no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

