PORTLAND, Texas — The recent storms in the Coastal Bend provided quite a scare for one local woman

Michelle Brennan sent KRIS 6 News her Ring camera video showing lightning striking a little too close to home.

VIDEO: Lightning strikes near home in Portland

In the video, if you focus on the left side of the screen, you see lightning strike a palm tree just on the other side of the fence. Pay close attention to the pool as the lightning strikes. The CDC recommends avoiding water during any thunderstorm, and this footage shows why.

It doesn't appear the lightning strike caused any major damage, and no injuries have been reported due to the strike.