VIDEO: Gun fired at Jim Wells County fair, police seek brawl suspects

Posted at 3:22 PM, Nov 08, 2021
Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects from a brawl that occurred at the Jim Wells County Fair. One of the suspects reportedly fired a gun.

The incident was caught on video on Oct. 13 at about 10:30 p.m. according to police.

"During the course of these fights, a firearm was brandished and discharged. Jim Wells County Sheriff’s investigators are needing the public’s assistance in identifying the individual(s) involved in the fights and the individual(s) who discharged the firearm," says a post.

The video, released by the Sheriff's department, shows a large group of young people throwing fists and kicks at each other. The crowd disperses towards the end of the short video.

Information regarding these incidents to call Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 361-664-STOP(7867).

