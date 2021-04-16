VIDEO: CCPD searching for credit card thieves

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a wallet from a woman at a local grocery store and charged over $2,500 on the stolen credit cards.

The police department has released video showing the wallet with the credit cards being stolen on April 12 around 3:00 p.m.

CCPD VIDEO: Credit card thieves

One of the suspects distracted the victim by asking her to help read a label for her, and the second suspect stole the wallet from the shopping cart.

The suspected man involved in the theft was wearing a blue Chicago Clubs jersey, blue jeans, and red shoes. His suspected accomplice was wearing a head scarf, colorful yoga pants, a pink shirt and she walked with a limp.

They were last seen leaving in a Black color van, possibly a Chrysler Town and Country.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-tips.