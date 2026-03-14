UPDATE: March 16 - 11:15 a.m.

KRIS 6 has learned more details about the crash that took the life of Leyton Hernandez.

Officers in Temple, TX, responded at approximately 2:01 p.m. on Friday, March 13, to the 6300 block of North General Bruce Drive after reports of a traffic accident. Investigators determined that one vehicle ran a stop sign at North General Bruce Drive and Hart Road, causing a collision in the intersection that resulted in a rollover.

Leyton Hernandez was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased upon arrival, according to the Temple Police Department.

A second person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Temple Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. No additional information has been released.

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Vets teacher and coach Leyton Hernandez dies at 28

ORIGINAL STORY:

Leyton Hernandez, a teacher and multi-sport coach at Veterans Memorial High School, has died following a two-car accident Friday afternoon while traveling outside the Coastal Bend, according to a press release from CCISD.

He was 28.

Hernandez was in his fifth year as a teacher and multi-sport coach at Veterans Memorial High School.

He is survived by his father, CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez, his mother, Dr. Cynthia Hernandez, and his sister, Lauren Stinson.

Corpus Christi Independent School District's crisis counseling team will be available to students and staff when schools reopen Monday.

A King High School graduate, Hernandez earned his bachelor's degree in 2020 from Texas State University, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. An accomplished high school athlete and college football recruit, he and his father shared a nine-year tradition of attending the state football championship game.

The Hernandez family has asked the community to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending.

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