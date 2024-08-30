Vets Memorial and Miller players meet up before the game for prayer, Bible study

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Football players for Miller and Veterans Memorial High schools had an intense meet-up before their rivalry game. It wasn't pushing and shoving but rather they spent time in prayer, and fellowship.

It started with this box of Bibles, followed by a quick prayer.

The meeting was hosted by Josue Izaguirre, the YoungLifeleader for Miller High School.

"It's just really special because they're big opponents and like on the field they don't like each other. But once they come to young life, it doesn't matter. What matters is that they're here at YoungLife, and they're hanging out and opening up scripture together and figuring what it looks like to walk with the Lord," Izaguiree said.

Joaquin Montes, a player for Vets Memorial, explained how it feels for him.

"It really keeps me grounded and not overthinking and clear of mind," Montes said.

Devin Cage, a player for the Miller Buccaneers, said that, "It means a lot like two rivals could come together and be friendly and be civil with each other. It shows what kind of kids we are and what kind of mentalities we have towards the Lord."

No matter what the final score is tonight, with their faith and fellowship, both of these teams feel like they have won the ultimate game.

